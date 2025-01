KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men died in a shooting Thursday evening in south Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

About 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 8700 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

On arrival, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found there was a confrontation in a nearby parking lot that led to gunfire.

No suspect information was immediately available.

