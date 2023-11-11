Blue Springs man seriously injured in 1-vehicle crash early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Missouri Highway 7.

Around 2:09 a.m., the man was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer on southbound Missouri 7, when he traveled off the left side of the roadway just south of Little Road in Cass County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the man re-entered the highway and swerved to avoid another vehicle. The Ford then veered off the road to the right and overturned.

The 53-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.