Blue Springs police fire shot at suspect; no one struck

Posted at 11:56 AM, Nov 21, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No one was struck by gunfire from a Blue Springs police officer Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Blue Springs police responded to a reported trespassing at a gas station near Duncan and Woods Chapel Road.

When officers arrived, they spotted a suspect. A police release did not immediately detail the circumstances of the encounter, but an officer fired a single shot during an altercation.

The suspect was not struck. No officers were injured.

The incident remains under further investigation.

