Blue Springs police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Blue Springs say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Friday morning near Lake Lotawana.

Officers are investigating the deadly shooting in the 100 block of Little Garden.

According to a social media post, officers received a 911 call from the homeowner reporting a burglary in progress and that a person had “unlawfully entered the residence.”

Before officers arrived at the scene, police say the homeowner shot and killed the person.

When police and paramedics arrived on the scene, they declared the intruder deceased.

Police remained on the scene as of 9 a.m. Friday.

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