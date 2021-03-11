Blue Springs police investigate after a woman was found dead, man critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was critically injured Thursday in the 200 block of Northwest Mill Place.
Officers responded around 12:15 p.m. to reports of a gunshot at a residence, according to a release about the incident.
After "many unsuccessful attempts" to make contact with residents, a tactical team entered the premises, where they found a woman dead.
A man was unresponsive and was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.