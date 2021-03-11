Blue Springs police investigate after a woman was found dead, man critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was critically injured Thursday in the 200 block of Northwest Mill Place.

Officers responded around 12:15 p.m. to reports of a gunshot at a residence, according to a release about the incident.

After "many unsuccessful attempts" to make contact with residents, a tactical team entered the premises, where they found a woman dead.

A man was unresponsive and was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

