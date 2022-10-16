Blue Springs police respond to multiple threats Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department responded to multiple threats Saturday night.

A fatal shooting took place around 6:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a church in the 600 block of Northeast Jefferson Street.

Originally dispatched on the sound of shots fired, police arrived and discovered a deceased man. A second man was found injured and was taken to a local hospital.

“The incident is not related to the church and there is no immediate threat to the community,” according to a BSPD news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSPD at 816-228-0151 or the Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

At the same time the officers were responding to the homicide, reports were received claiming a subject ran into Miller Theatres with a rifle, according to a BSPD social media post.

While multiple units responded, the incident was ultimately determined to be “part of a play and there was no threat and no injuries.”

Not long after, a third incident, a stabbing, was reported near the first two incidents.

On social media, BSPD says a disturbance involving a stabbing occurred in the area of Northwest RD Mize Road. The scene was secure by 9:30 p.m.

It is unknown at this time if the incidents are connected.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

