Blue Springs police search for suspect of New Year's Day hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run crash that took place on New Year's Day.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 1, the driver of a 2007 or 2008 silver BMW 3 series struck a pedestrian in the 2000 block of NE Jefferson Street and fled the scene.

The adult male pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, including several broken bones, per police.

The silver BMW is expected to have damage to its passenger side, including a missing side-view mirror.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call BSPD's non-emergency line at 816-228-0151 or text "BSPD" followed by your message to "CRIMES" (274637).

