Blue Springs police seek help to locate woman wanted in assault, shooting at hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Blue Springs distributed a flyer Thursday in hopes it will lead to the arrest of a 24-year-old woman wanted in assault and shooting last month in which a 7-year-old girl was among one of the victims.

Just before midnight on May 20, police allege Samantha J. Thrasher punched and shot a 36-year-old man before also shooting a 7-year-old girl at a hotel in Blue Springs.

The girl was struck once by gunfire and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as non life-threatening.

Police describe Thrasher as five-feet, four-inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Trasher, who is from Kansas City, Kansas, may be driving a light brown 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe

Police caution the public not to try to approach Thrasher and instead call 911 or their local police department.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.