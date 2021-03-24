Blue Springs police sought persistent domestic violence offender

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, March 25 | Blue Springs police said the man was taken into custody Wednesday night.

ORIGINAL STORY, March 24 | The Blue Springs Police Department is hoping the public can help locate a 33-year-old violent offender.

Police are searching for David “Travis” Sawyers, whose last known locations were in the Grain Valley and Oak Grove areas.

“He is a persistent offender and domestic violence suspect,” Blue Springs police said in a release.

Sawyers has active warrants for first-degree sodomy and first-degree domestic assault, stemming from a report filed in April 2019.

A Blue Spring woman said Sawyers sexually assaulted her “numerous times,” often trapped her against her will inside a room at their residence, threatened her or himself with a knife and firearm, and choked her.

Sawyers continued to engage in a pattern of harassing conduct, including violation of a protection order issued by the court in late April 2019,” for several months after the woman went to police.

Sawyers has previous convictions for domestic assault, stealing a vehicle and criminal possession of a firearm.

If you have seen Swayers or know where he might be, call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151 or contact Det. Tipton at 816-622-4196.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .