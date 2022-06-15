Blue Springs School District cancels school activities on Wednesday due threat of 'mass shooting'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs School District is canceling all school activities on Wednesday after receiving threats of a mass shooting.

In a letter to families, the district said the Blue Spring Police Department alerted the FBI of possible threat related to an unspecific mass shooting.

The FBI confirmed to the district that the individual in question is dangerous and their whereabouts are unknown.

As a result, the district said its canceling all school activities on Wednesday.

The district also said it believes the best course of action is to also close summer school sites and all school programming until further notice.

The district also said it will update families before or at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

