Blue Springs South High School student arrested after loaded pistol found in backpack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs South High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after a loaded pistol was found in a backpack.

A note from Principal Dr. Ryan Gettings to families with students at the school states teachers suspected a student of being under the influence of marijuana.

Gettings said the student's backpack was searched and a pistol loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition was found.

Police arrested the student.

Gettings said his message "the appropriate consequences will follow at school and through law enforcement."

"School safety is our top priority," Gettings said in the statement. "BSSHS has two school resource officers on site. The Blue Springs School District has its own Department of Public Safety, and all 22 schools now have a dedicated school resource officer."

Gettings said planning paid off and things worked as they should.

Students can't possess any weapon, including toy replicas, lookalikes or any other item that might be perceived as a weapon, Gettings emphasized in his statement.

