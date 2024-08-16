Blue Springs woman killed in Thursday afternoon crash; two others suffered serious injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A traffic crash killed a Blue Springs woman and left two others with serious injuries Thursday afternoon in Jackson County, Missouri.

A Missouri Highway Patrol crash report states the crash happened at 12:26 p.m. on Cement City Road at Missouri 291 Highway.

A 2005 Mercedes Benz driven by 47-year-old Todd Frisbie of Grain Valley turned left onto Cement City Road and failed to yield to another vehicle, according to the report.

The second vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Sentra, driven by 42-year-old Amy Parrett of Kearney, struck the passenger side of the Mercedes and both vehicles went off the road.

Heather Cearley, 43, a passenger in the Mercedes, died in the crash.

Frisbie and Parrett suffered serious injuries, according to the crash report.

Cearley and Parrett were wearing seat belts.

The report states it's not known if Frisbie was wearing a seat belt.

