Blue Valley Southwest athletic trainer arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Valley Southwest High School athletic trainer was arrested Friday on suspicion of child sex crimes.

Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office jails records indicate the employee was arrested and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention center on Friday afternoon.

Though the employee has yet to be formally charged, they were booked into custody on allegations of electronic solicitation of a child under the age of 14.

KSHB 41 News is not naming the employee because they've not been formally charged.

The University of Kansas Health System confirmed the employee had been working as an athletic trainer through the hospital for nine years.

"We have no further details at this point but the health system is processing the news and willfully cooperate with authorities," a KU Health System spokesperson said in a statement.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the Blue Valley Schools district and will update this story if a response is received.

—

