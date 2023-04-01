Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Blue Valley Southwest athletic trainer arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

Blue Valley Schools
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Blue Valley Schools
Blue Valley Schools logo
Blue Valley Schools
Posted at 9:59 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 22:59:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Valley Southwest High School athletic trainer was arrested Friday on suspicion of child sex crimes.

Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office jails records indicate the employee was arrested and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention center on Friday afternoon.

Though the employee has yet to be formally charged, they were booked into custody on allegations of electronic solicitation of a child under the age of 14.

KSHB 41 News is not naming the employee because they've not been formally charged.

The University of Kansas Health System confirmed the employee had been working as an athletic trainer through the hospital for nine years.

"We have no further details at this point but the health system is processing the news and willfully cooperate with authorities," a KU Health System spokesperson said in a statement.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the Blue Valley Schools district and will update this story if a response is received.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!