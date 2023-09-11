BNSF train strikes UTV stuck on tracks Monday morning north of Mendon, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A BNSF train struck a side-by-side UTV that was stuck on the tracks Monday morning, just north of Mendon, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place at 8:40 a.m. Monday just north of Mendon, where the railway intersects Mike Road in Chariton County.

The train engine and UTV were damaged in the collision.

Nobody was injured in the crash and no cargo on the BNSF train was damaged, per the highway patrol.

The crash took place near the deadly June 2022 Amtrak Southwest Chief train derailment in Mendon, which left three passengers and a truck driver dead, and dozens of other passengers injured.

