Bodies found in wooded area in Northland ruled murder-suicide

Posted at 5:08 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Investigators have ruled that the man and woman who were found dead in a wooded area in the Northland died in a murder-suicide.

Kevin Moore, 42, and Misty Brockman, 40, were found near Northeast 48th Street and Randolph Road at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about medical nature unknown.

When they arrived, citizens in the area flagged officers down who led them into the woods where the victims were located.

Moore and Brockman were located suffering from apparent trauma.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, according to KCPD.

