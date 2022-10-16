Suspicious death investigation underway near Northeast 48th Street, Randolph Road in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspicious death investigation is underway near Northeast 48th Street and Randolph Road, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Officers were called to investigate a medical nature unknown just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Just north of the Northeast 48th and Randolph intersection, officers were flagged down by citizens, who led police into the woods to two victims.

Police say both victims were found suffering from apparent trauma and were declared deceased at the scene.

While the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, homicide detectives have been called in to assist crime scene personnel with processing evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .