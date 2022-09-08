Body discovered in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A body was discovered in Linn County, Kansas, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, next to the vehicle of a missing Lawrence man.

Garrett Russell, 30, was reported missing by family members on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31.

While Russell is a Lawrence resident, his family resides in Ottawa, which is why his disappearance was reported to the Ottawa Police Department.

He was last seen leaving his home, located at 1209 Randall Road, in a white Toyota Camry on Aug. 24.

Police received tips he may have been in Kansas City, Kansas, and Osawatomie between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2.

But on Wednesday, Sept. 7, his vehicle was located in Linn County.

Next to the vehicle was the body of a deceased person. Authorities have not confirmed the identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-2561 or by email at askopd@ottawaks.gov.

