Body found in burning vehicle in Leavenworth County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leavenworth County Sheriff's investigators want to find out how a victim ended up dead in a burning vehicle.

Deputies were sent just before 3 a.m. Monday to check on a vehicle fire on Santa Fe Trail Road and 195th Street, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

The location is in a rural section in northern Leavenworth County, the release states.

Kickapoo Township firefighters worked to put out the blaze and the body was found in the trunk.

The victim's name has not been released.

