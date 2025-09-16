Body of man reported missing recovered from water at Kaw Point Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The body of a man who had been reported missing was recovered Tuesday at Kaw Point Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

A Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. on reports of a dead body in the water.

Once at Kaw Point Park, deputies were able to confirm the recovered body was an Asian man in his 60s.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said fisherman Muang Kyi was reported missing Sunday after he was dropped off near the Kaw River by a family member. When they returned to pick him up, he was no longer there, only his personal belongings.

A "multi-agency search effort was launched" to search for Kyi, police said. KCKFD Canine Search and Rescue, Overland Park Dive Team and police drones aided in the search.

Tuesday, a fisherman near Kaw Point called in the body in the river, which authorities were able to confirm was Kyi.

Responding agencies Tuesday included the sheriff's office, KCKPD detectives and the fire department.

"At this time, no foul play is suspected," KCKPD said.

