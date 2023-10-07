Body of missing Kansas City, Missouri, man found on rural property in Clay County Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The body of a missing 61-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was discovered by deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office on a rural property in Clay County early Saturday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office was notified by a property owner north of Mosby, Missouri, of a vehicle on his property. Upon arrival to the property, deputies found the body of Roger Hunt, whose family reported him missing to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department earlier this week, nearby the vehicle.

After reporting him missing, Hunt's family reported to KCKPD that Hunt returned to his KCMO home around 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, after getting finishing work in KCK. Hunt reportedly left his home again around 1 p.m. that same day, and was never heard from again, according to a KCKPD press release.

While investigation efforts by the Clay County Sheriff's Office are ongoing, officials say there appears to be no foul play in Hunt's death.

