Body of St. Joseph man recovered Sunday from Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the body of a St. Joseph man was recovered Sunday.

Troopers said the man, identified as Darrel Brown, 38, was fishing with a relative on a public boat dock near the French Bottom ramp when he fell into the river around 4:13 a.m.

Several agencies were called in to help locate the man. The body was recovered shortly after noon Sunday.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.