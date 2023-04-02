Body recovered from Missouri River between I-435, Chouteau

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One body was discovered in the Missouri River around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

Crews were called to Berkley Riverfront on a water rescue shortly after 5 p.m.

Recovery efforts then located the body between Chouteau Bridge and Interstate 435.

KCMO police and Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel also responded to the scene.

After the body was recovered, search efforts continued until just before 7:45 p.m. as authorities had reason to believe there may have been a second body in the area, per a KCFD spokesperson.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—