KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Plattsburg issued a boil advisory on Friday for its entire water system, including outlying customers.

In a press release, the city said the issue started from a leak and drop in its water system pressure.

During this time, residents are asked to boil their water before using it.

They're asked to do so until the city can safely obtain results.

Water testing will begin on Saturday morning, the city said.

It could be up to seven days before the city gets results.

