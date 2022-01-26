Bonner Springs High School student brings firearm to school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Bonner Springs High School student brought a firearm to school on Wednesday.

At around 1:55 p.m., the school resource officer with the Bonner Springs Police Department was notified about reports of a student showing others students a firearm, according to a department news release.

The officer and school staff immediately took the 15-year-old student into custody without incident. The firearm was confiscated by police without issue as well.

"The firearm was later determined to be non-functional and at no time were any threats made by the suspect," the release said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

