Bonner Springs High School student brings firearm to school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Bonner Springs High School student brought a firearm to school on Wednesday.
At around 1:55 p.m., the school resource officer with the Bonner Springs Police Department was notified about reports of a student showing others students a firearm, according to a department news release.
The officer and school staff immediately took the 15-year-old student into custody without incident. The firearm was confiscated by police without issue as well.
"The firearm was later determined to be non-functional and at no time were any threats made by the suspect," the release said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.