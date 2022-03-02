Bonner Springs police arrest suspect wanted in connection to deadly crash, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bonner Springs Police arrested a suspect Wednesday morning wanted in connection to a deadly crash and a shooting.

According to a Facebook post Wednesday , Bonner Springs officers, working with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, located a suspect that was allegedly involved with a deadly crash on Jan. 8, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The suspect was also wanted in connection to a recent shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Bonner Springs officers took the suspect into custody just before 9 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Park Avenue in Bonner Springs.

