Bonner Springs police arrest suspect wanted in connection to deadly crash, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bonner Springs Police arrested a suspect Wednesday morning wanted in connection to a deadly crash and a shooting.
According to a Facebook post Wednesday, Bonner Springs officers, working with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, located a suspect that was allegedly involved with a deadly crash on Jan. 8, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
The suspect was also wanted in connection to a recent shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.
Bonner Springs officers took the suspect into custody just before 9 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Park Avenue in Bonner Springs.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.