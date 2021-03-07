Bonner Springs police seek suspect in truck theft, pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bonner Springs police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a pickup truck and led officers on a pursuit Sunday morning.

Police responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the area of 135th Street and Post Drive on a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that an unidentified man attempted to steal an unoccupied, running 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck, according to a news release.

The truck’s owner attempted to intervene, but the man still obtained the vehicle “and fired numerous shots at the vehicle owner as he fled with it,” the release stated.

Police said the man led them on a brief pursuit that was terminated when the driver went into oncoming traffic. The man was last seen heading west into Leavenworth County.

The Ford Ranger has Kansas license plate 397MMW.

Anyone with information is asked to call 913-596-3000.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .