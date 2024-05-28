Boonville fireworks warehouse caught fire Sunday afternoon, no injuries reported.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 45 firefighters battled a fire Sunday in The Spirit of 76 fireworks warehouse in Boonville, Mo.

The fire began about 1 p.m. in an industrial park at 1620 Mid-America Industrial Dr.

Employees got out of the building without any injuries.

Firewalls inside the business kept the fire from spreading, according to William Johnson, safety officer and public information officer, Boonville Fire Department.

Crews were going to use foam to help knock down the fire about 7:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

