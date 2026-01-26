Boy critically hurt, 3 adults hospitalized in carbon monoxide poisoning Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boy was critically injured, and three adults were hurt following a carbon monoxide poisoning Monday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Firefighters were called around 10:22 a.m. to an area near Windsor Avenue and N. Gladstone Boulevard on a medical emergency.

Crews arrived and found one person unconscious and several others exhibiting symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A 12-year-old boy was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Three adults were also hospitalized.

Two other people were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Readings taken by firefighters revealed carbon monoxide levels significantly exceeding safe levels inside the home.

A KCFD spokesperson said firefighters believe an issue with the flue caused the build-up of the gas.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

