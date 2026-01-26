KANSAS CITY, MO — As dangerous cold weather continues for another day, fire officials are warning about heating safety and a silent killer that could be lurking in your home.

Space heater, carbon monoxide safety crucial as dangerous cold continues

I spoke with Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Riley Nolan about the risks that come with alternative heating sources during extreme cold snaps like this one.

Space heaters need to be at least three feet away from anything that can burn, like beds or drapes. Never use extension cords with them, and don't leave them unattended. Turn them off when you aren't in the room.

This also isn't a time to think outside the box when heating your home.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Riley Nolan, KCFD Batallion Chief

"You don't want to use your oven or stove tops to keep things warm. Those can get very dangerous. Those are things you can't really control, and they'll get out of hand really quickly. So try to stick to, you know, space heaters. Use them safely if you have a furnace, say, fireplace, anything along those lines, stick with those common things," Nolan said.

All of this can also put you at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning.

The CDC says more than 400 Americans die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning each year. Carbon monoxide poisoning spikes this time of year because of the alternative heating sources people are using.

You want to make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector on each level of your home.

Nolan says you can't smell or taste the deadly gas. It is caused by the incomplete burning of fuels in appliances like furnaces, stoves or fireplaces.

The first signs of carbon monoxide poisoning are dizziness, headaches, and just feeling like you have the flu. If you're asleep, you may not experience those symptoms. That is why if you have a detector, you need to be checking it regularly.

"You want to check those as well. Just like a smoke detector or smoke alarm, you want to check those batteries monthly make sure that they're working appropriately, and if not, you want to get those changed out," Nolan said.

To reduce risk, make sure your home is well ventilated, keep regular service on your furnace and other appliances, and don't have any blocked vents.

