KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures struggle this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunshine returns Monday
- Monday afternoon wind chills -15° to 0°
- Below normal temps but mainly dry all week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny and becoming windy during the afternoon and evening. This could lead to blowing snow.
High: 19°
Wind chill: -15° to 0°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph increase to SW 15-30 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear, cold, and blustery.
Low: 13°
Wind: SW gusts 20-25 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold with less wind.
Low: 13°
High: 27°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rebounding temperatures.
Low: 7°
High: 32°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
