KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures struggle this week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunshine returns Monday

Monday afternoon wind chills -15° to 0°

Below normal temps but mainly dry all week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and becoming windy during the afternoon and evening. This could lead to blowing snow.

High: 19°

Wind chill: -15° to 0°

Wind: WSW 5-15 mph increase to SW 15-30 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear, cold, and blustery.

Low: 13°

Wind: SW gusts 20-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold with less wind.

Low: 13°

High: 27°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rebounding temperatures.

Low: 7°

High: 32°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

