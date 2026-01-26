KSHB 41 Weather | Temperatures struggle this week

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Expect dangerously cold conditions Monday morning, with wind chills as low as -20F.
Posted

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine returns Monday
  • Monday afternoon wind chills -15° to 0°
  • Below normal temps but mainly dry all week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and becoming windy during the afternoon and evening. This could lead to blowing snow.
High: 19°
Wind chill: -15° to 0°
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph increase to SW 15-30 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear, cold, and blustery.
Low: 13°
Wind: SW gusts 20-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold with less wind.
Low: 13°
High: 27°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rebounding temperatures.
Low:
High: 32°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

