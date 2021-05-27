Britt Reid attorney requests bond modification that would allow him to drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An attorney for former Chiefs coach Britt Reid has requested a bond modification that would allow him to resume driving.

Reid, who was charged in April with driving while intoxicated in a February crash that caused a traumatic brain injury in a 5-year-old girl , appeared via Zoom Thursday afternoon in Jackson County Court.

Attorney J.R. Hobbs asked the court to give Reid the ability to drive with an interlock device, which requires the driver to test their blood-alcohol concentration before operating the vehicle.

Hobbs also requested that the case be moved to a circuit court.

Reid allegedly crashed his Dodge Ram pickup into two vehicles on the shoulder of an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Stadium Drive. Court records state that he was driving nearly 20 miles over the speed limit at the time of the crash that injured 5-year-old Ariel Young.

A probable cause document stated that his “serum blood alcohol concentration” following the crash was 0.113%.

The prosecutor has asked for more time to discuss the bond modification with the victim’s family.

Reid’s next hearing will be at 2 p.m. June 7.

