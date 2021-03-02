Lawyer for girl injured in Britt Reid crash gives update on her condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The lawyer for the family of the 5-year-old girl named Ariel, who was critically injured in a Feb. 4 crash involving former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, hopes he'll be charged criminally in the incident.

In an interview Tuesday with NBC news, Tom Porto, the attorney representing the family in the incident, said that while he wants to be optimistic about Ariel's condition he “can’t do that.”

"I know that we want good news, but the only good news right now is that Ariel is awake," Porto said.

On Tuesday, Porto's office released pictures of the three cars involved in the crash.

Courtesy Tom Porto Photos showing the three vehicles damaged on a crash along Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

Courtesy Tom Porto Photos showing the three vehicles damaged on a crash along Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

Courtesy Tom Porto Photos showing the three vehicles damaged on a crash along Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

Courtesy Tom Porto Photos showing the three vehicles damaged on a crash along Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to a police crash report, Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving a pickup truck that struck two vehicles parked on the shoulder of the entrance ramp from Stadium Drive onto southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ariel was in the backseat of the second vehicle Britt Reid's truck struck. She sustained a serious brain injury in the incident, which occurred three days before Chiefs lost to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

Ariel is no longer in a coma, but she remains unresponsive and hospitalized, unable to walk

According to a KCPD search warrant application, Britt Reid admitted that he had two to three drinks before the crash and also took Adderall by prescription.

After initially being placed on administrative leave, Britt Reid's contract as outside linebackers coach was not renewed after the conclusion of the 2020 season.

No charges have been filed in the case.

A GoFundMe for Ariel's medical expenses has raised more than $524,000.

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer for family of girl injured in pre-Super Bowl crash speaks out: "She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking." @tjholmes reports. https://t.co/1Q9cFtKE9k pic.twitter.com/h9ALdKn3qG — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2021

Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Britt Reid's contract was renewed.