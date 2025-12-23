Bronx, New York, man struck, killed Monday on I-70 in Jackson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Bronx, New York, man was struck and killed Sunday night while walking on Interstate 70 in Jackson County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, the 44-year-old New York man was walking in the roadway of eastbound I-70 at the Oak Grove exit when he was struck by a 2018 Kia Sorrento SUV.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he did not survive his injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 45-year-old Odessa, Missouri, woman, was not seriously injured in the crash.

