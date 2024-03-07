Watch Now
Burglar reported in OP estate sale home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a possible burglar inside a home in the 9100 block of W. 131st Terrace that is scheduled for an estate sale today.

A resident called police shortly after 5:00 a.m. to report a burglar inside a home. Police arrived and believe they saw someone inside the vacant home that is scheduled for an estate sale today.

Officers surrounded the home and have called a TAK team to investigate.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

