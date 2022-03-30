Watch
Burglary reported at Independence office of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate

Posted at 5:51 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 18:51:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A burglary was reported at the Independence, Missouri, office of U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce.

An Independence Police Department report states the burglary occurred Monday at the office at 201 W. Lexington Ave.

The report also states there was no forced entry.

Items taken included 200 pieces of mail and 20 pieces of office equipment, according to the report.

Kunce is one of eight Democrats running in the August primary election.

He served 13 years in the Marine Corps and worked in private business.

The winner of November's general election will replace incumbent Senator Roy Blunt.

Blunt announced last year he would not run for third term.

