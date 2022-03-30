Burglary reported at Independence office of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A burglary was reported at the Independence, Missouri, office of U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce.

An Independence Police Department report states the burglary occurred Monday at the office at 201 W. Lexington Ave.

The report also states there was no forced entry.

Items taken included 200 pieces of mail and 20 pieces of office equipment, according to the report.

Yesterday, we discovered that our campaign office had been robbed. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment and other resources were stolen. Some staff even had framed photos and other personal items taken. Based on the materials taken, it’s clear we were a target. pic.twitter.com/GzW5vFjnnl — Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) March 29, 2022

Kunce is one of eight Democrats running in the August primary election.

He served 13 years in the Marine Corps and worked in private business.

The winner of November's general election will replace incumbent Senator Roy Blunt.

Blunt announced last year he would not run for third term.

