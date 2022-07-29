Caldwell County, Missouri, man accused of pointing shotgun at crop dust pilot flying near his property

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Caldwell County, Missouri, man is accused of pointing a shotgun at a crop dust pilot because he was flying too close to his property.

Donald V. Bates Jr. is charged with attempted second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted first-degree assault, first-degree property damage and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement, Bates Jr. allegedly stepped outside of his home on June 15.

Bates Jr. said the pilot could see him from where he was flying the airplane.

He told investigators that he raised his arms wide open and raised his middle finger at the pilot.

Bates Jr. admitted he had a 12 gauge shotgun, but said he never aimed the shotgun at the pilot nor did he ever have have his finger on the trigger.

Investigators also interviewed the pilot, who said he saw Bates Jr. standing in front of his home with a gun.

The pilot said Bates Jr. waived the gun in the air to try to intimidate him.

