Caldwell County Sheriff's Department seeks video footage from public in connection to arson cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Department is asking for people who reside on southwest Highway 116 and State Route D that have a camera system that faces the road to contact them.
This request by the department is in connection to a series of three apparent arson fires that occurred on May 10, 2022, one of which killed an elderly woman.
Residents who have such road-facing camera systems, or were present and taking photos or videos of the scenes at any of the structure fires, are asked to contact Detective Kirkendoll at 816-586-2681.
