Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Caldwell County Sheriff's Department seeks video footage from public in connection to arson cases

Caldwell County fire
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Megan Abundis/KSHB
Caldwell County fire
Caldwell County fire
Posted at 11:46 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 12:46:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Department is asking for people who reside on southwest Highway 116 and State Route D that have a camera system that faces the road to contact them.

This request by the department is in connection to a series of three apparent arson fires that occurred on May 10, 2022, one of which killed an elderly woman.

Residents who have such road-facing camera systems, or were present and taking photos or videos of the scenes at any of the structure fires, are asked to contact Detective Kirkendoll at 816-586-2681.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock