Camaro dragged under semi in 2-vehicle crash on SB US 71

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash on southbound U.S. 71 Highway at Red Bridge Road left two with injuries, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, police report a white Volvo semi was traveling south on 71 Highway as a red Chevy Camaro SS was traveling west on Interstate 470 to take the southbound 71 ramp.

The Camaro was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic at 90 mph when the driver tried to “squeeze into a lane of travel from the exit only lane” behind the semi, per KCPD.

The maneuver caused the Camaro to strike the right corner trailer guard and spin into the trailer’s side before it was pulled beneath the vehicle.

Police report the Camaro was stuck and dragged under the semi for several feet.

The semi-driver was uninjured.

The Camaro driver suffered critical injuries, and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

U.S. 71 Highway was closed for several hours after the crash.

