Camaro splits in half, driver critically injured after crash Tuesday afternoon in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver was critically injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon in the 8300 block of Blue Parkway Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver of a black Chevy Camaro was traveling east at high speeds around 12:12 p.m. Tuesday on Blue Parkway Drive, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The vehicle ran off the road on a curve and the driver lost control of the Camaro.

The Chevy struck a tree and "split in half" from the impact of the crash, according to KCPD.

The driver was transported to an area hospital after suffering critical injuries.

