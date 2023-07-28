Car fleeing Independence police crashes at intersection, injuring motorists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver and juvenile passenger riding in a Dodge Ram were injured Thursday night from a crash involving another driver fleeing from Independence police.

Independence police were chasing a stolen black Kia Soul with no registration from an area near U.S. 40 and East 36th Street, according to a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department report.

The chase entered KCMO around 9:55 p.m. at which point the driver of the Kia failed to stop at a stop light in the area of East 30th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard. In the intersection, the Kia struck the Dodge Ram and a Jeep Cherokee.

The driver and juvenile passenger in the Dodge were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The driver of the Kia was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, though they remained in stable condition Friday morning.

A passenger in the Kia was also hospitalized with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

