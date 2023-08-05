Car flips down embankment off US 71, occupants suffer life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver and passenger of a vehicle are in life-threatening condition after a vehicle overturned in a crash early Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Witnesses tell police that at around 2:19 a.m., a black Ford Escape was reportedly "weaving all over the highway" at high speeds on southbound U.S. 71.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says the Escape nearly struck a silver SUV, but the driver of the SUV avoided the crash.

Later, the Ford left the roadway of U.S. 71 and traveled down an embankment to the right of the road, flipping over at least one time.

The vehicle came to a stop on the on-ramp from Bannister Road to U.S. 71.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KCPD is investigating the crash and whether impairment was a factor.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.