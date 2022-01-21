Car runs into building in Lenexa after escaping police in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police tried to stop a suspect driving a car that was reported stolen around 8:30 a.m. Friday. The suspect managed to escape, until allegedly running the car into a store in Lenexa.

The multi-colored Acura was reportedly stolen from the 1300 block of Raintree Drive. It has since been crashed into Precision Printing on west 114th Terrace in Lenexa.

There have been no injuries reported in association with the crash and a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

