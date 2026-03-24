Cargo Largo reports lab tests of contaminated Barbies found cocaine, trace amounts of fentanyl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cargo Largo provided an update Tuesday morning on the status of the contaminated Barbies that had a “suspicious powder substance” in their packaging.

The discount store said the initial field tests of the dolls indicated the presence of fentanyl, and additional testing confirmed the substance was cocaine with trace amounts of fentanyl.

“We have identified the source and shared all information with local and national authorities,” Cargo Largo wrote on Facebook. “We will continue to cooperate fully to assist their investigation and prevent future occurrences.”

Cargo Largo said there is no ongoing risk to employees or the public as Independence police have recovered all items from the shipment.

Part of Cargo Largo’s plan for moving forward includes scheduling regular inspections of the retail store and warehouse. That initiative started Monday night with an Independence K-9 unit sweeping both spaces.

Cargo Largo said further information about the situation cannot be shared due to the active investigation.

“Thank you for your patience as we work through the details of this investigation,” Cargo Largo said in its post.

The store first alerted the Independence Police Department Saturday morning about the dolls.

Police said five compromised dolls were sold between March 19–20; the drugs were taped inside the back packaging of the Barbies.

IPD confirmed the dolls were contaminated prior to arriving at Cargo Largo.

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