Carrollton, Missouri, police looking for non-custorial parents with 3 kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for two non-custodial parents who didn’t relinquish three children to the Children’s Division.

Police in Carrollton say Naomi McCaffery, 21 and Justin McCaffery, 38, left Carroll County around midnight Monday, July 14, in a black 2006 Ford Escape with Missouri plates GM5C7G after failing to release their children.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Stock footage

The Escape was last seen in the Gladstone, Missouri area.

Three children, identified as Konner McCaffery, 4, Karson McCaffery, 2, and Kaisen McCaffery, 2 months, are possibly with Naomi and Justin.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Naomi is described as a white female, 5’2”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Justin is described as a white male, 5’9”, 230 pounds, balding and with brown eyes.

Both were described as having an unknown complexion and wearing unknown clothing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.