Cass County deputies shoot, kill male in gunfire exchange in rural Archie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cass County deputies exchanged gunfire with a suspect Wednesday morning in rural Archie.

Deputies responded shortly before 8:15 a.m. to the 32000 block of Dorsett Hill Lane on the report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said deputies encountered an armed male in the driveway.

Deputies and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

The male was struck and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

No deputies were injured.

The sheriff’s office said the Western Missouri Sheriff’s Critical Incident Investigation team will conduct the investigation.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said the suspect was not the man wanted in a string of highway shootings last week in Kansas City.

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