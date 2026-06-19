'The concern is, where is he?' Law enforcement expert weighs in on manhunt for suspect in KCMO, KCK shootings

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The search for the suspect in a shooting spree in Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, stretched into its third day on Thursday.

Officers want to find 22-year-old Oscar Sanchez-Munoz. He's considered armed and dangerous. Police urge anyone with information about Sanchez-Munoz should call 911.

The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of Sanchez-Munoz.

Tips can be left at the Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.

Kansas City, Missouri police say Sanchez-Munoz is the suspect in five shootings that happened on June 16 between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

One person died and four others were injured in the shootings that stretched from Interstate 670, along Interstate 70 near Downtown and on Truman Road.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Megan Abundis spoke with an Argentina fan visiting Kansas City whose Uber driver was shot in the spree while driving fans to the game.

There were two police standoffs that followed the shootings, one on Tuesday night in Independence and one on Wednesday night in Kansas City, Missouri. A fire was started inside the house at the standoff in Independence, and five dogs were killed in the blaze.

Sanchez-Munoz was not found at either standoff.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Isabella Ledonne spoke with a law enforcement expert to get insight into possible police operations to capture Sanchez-Munoz.

"Randomly shooting at people in random places on random streets and random highways makes it very, very difficult [for law enforcement," Phil Carter said. "The targeted violence is very common. The indiscriminate violence is very uncommon."

Carter is a former U.S. Secret Service agent and owner and principal of Sierra Consulting, an international investigative and security company.

He said time is critical for officers to capture Sanchez-Munoz.

"Multiple people in multiple places, it's a serial shooter," Carter said. "That's where it really cranks up, and that's where you are now."

Carter told Ledonne how the suspect likely was able to evade police during the first standoff in Independence.

"It takes awhile to get SWAT in, get it cordoned off, get it sealed off and in that instant he was able to escape," Carter said. "You can only cover so much, and if he's got a firearm, you don't take a risk of running out into the open to try and get to the back. It takes time to seal it up."

Sanchez-Munoz is also wanted in Wyandotte County, for shooting at a car with an adult and child inside. That shooting happened last week. No injuries were reported.

Carter said he sees signs of a mental health crisis. He said that can be a challenge for police.

"The concern is, 'where is he?"' Carter said. "That's what gives me pause, because he could pop up anywhere, and the violence could be happening anywhere."

As the Kansas City area gets ready for several weekend World Cup events, Carter said to be aware but not scared.

"I would not avoid anything," he said. "I actually know a retired agent that is helping with the security at one of the events and they've got that locked down. These things are random, and the chances of you running into this guy are almost nil, but you got to be vigilant."

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