Police involved in standoff with suspect accused of shooting five people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police are involved in a standoff that Kansas City Police say involves a suspect in five shootings in Kansas City, Missouri from Tuesday night.

Kansas City Police say they were notified of four total reported shooting victims between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the victims were shot driving down the highway or roadway when one or more shots were fired into their vehicles.

Police say they contacted victims at I-670 and Wyoming, I-70 and Paseo, I-70 and Prospect and Truman and Hardesty. Police say the victims were all traveling eastbound in their vehicles.

Police say all four victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say three are adults and is a juvenile teen.

The teen is stable, two of the adults have non-life threatening injuries, and one adult has life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they are working to determine the exact location of each of the shootings and what led up to them.

Detectives say they do believe the shootings happened in close succession to one another, geographically from the east to the west and are believe to be connected to one person of interest.

Police say they believe these shootings are also connected to a fatal shooting/car crash at Truman Road and Bennington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they found the person of interest in a home in Independence which resulted in a standoff.

That standoff is still ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.