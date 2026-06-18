Kansas City Police involved in Operation 100 near 16th and Kensington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say they are involved in an Operation 100 in the area of 16th and Kensington.

Police say they've been in the area since about 9:00 p.m., but the Operation 100 was called around 10:30 p.m.

At this time, it's unclear what the circumstances of the standoff are or who the suspect is.

We are continuing to make calls to learn more.

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