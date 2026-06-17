Police in Kansas City searching for suspect wanted in string of shootings Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are searching for a suspect wanted in a string of shootings Tuesday night that left one person dead and four others injured.

Police say they are searching for 22-year-old Oscar Sanchez-Munoz. Sanchez-Munoz is wanted in connection with the string of shootings on Tuesday night.

A KCPD spokesperson has called a 6:30 p.m. news conference to provide an update on the investigation. You can watch the news conference when it starts in the video player below.

Kansas City police said early on Wednesday they were investigating a string of shootings between 6 and 6:30 p.m., believed to be connected to a single suspect.

The first shooting was reported near Interstate 670 and Wyoming, with the suspect moving east across the city, as additional shootings were reported near Interstate 70 and Paseo, and Interstate 70 and Prospect, Truman and Hardesty, and finally Truman and Bennington at 6:30 p.m.

KSHB

The person who was shot at Truman and Bennington crashed into a light pole after they were shot. Police say that the victim died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Four other victims were located from the other four scenes - three adults and one juvenile teenager. One of the adults who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries. The other three victims were reported as being in a stable condition.

It was not clear which victims were associated with which shooting location.

Police say Sanchez-Munoz eventually traveled to a residence in Independence, where he barricaded himself inside in a standoff with police that lasted overnight.

By late Wednesday morning, police say a fire had broken out at the home, causing significant damage to the home and leaving five dogs deceased.

Police, members of the Kansas City Fire Department and the Missouri State Fire Marshal used K-9s to search the house. As of 6 p.m. Sanchez-Munoz had not been located.

Police say the vehicle they believe Sanchez-Munoz used in Tuesday night's shooting was located and is in police custody.

Sanchez-Munoz has a warrant out of Wyandotte County for aggravated assault.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.