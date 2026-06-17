Man says Uber driver was shot on Interstate 70 while taking Argentina fans to World Cup match in Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

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An Uber passenger says his driver was one of the victims who was shot by a suspect in a shooting spree Tuesday night before the World Cup match at Kansas City Stadium.

Man says Uber driver shot on Interstate 70 while taking fans to World Cup match

In an exclusive interview with KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis, Argentina fan Alejandro Berbari, who came to Kansas City from Miami for Tuesday night’s Argentina vs. Algeria World Cup match, said he, his wife and friends were picked up by an Uber driver just after 6 p.m. Tuesday near downtown KCMO.

KSHB Alejandro Berbari (left) told KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis that his Uber driver was shot Tuesday night, June 16, 2026, while taking passengers to the World Cup match at Kansas City Stadium.

"We hear the boom boom, and we thought we had a flat tire," Berbari recalled as the Uber driver was eastbound on Interstate 70 east of downtown. "The driver started screaming, 'Call 911, I got shot.' We didn't understand how, when or why."

A screenshot of the man’s Uber app shows his ride ended around 6:36 p.m. at an address near Interstate 70 and Prospect Avenue.

Berbari called 911, and police dispatchers instructed him on how to control the bleeding.

"I hope he is well. I try to do my best to help him," Berbari said. "I know the guy shot other cars, and a kid was in it. It's horrible."

After paramedics transported the driver to an area hospital, Berbari said he provided a statement to police. After giving the statement, Berbari said a KCPD detective made sure they all saw the game.

Alejandro Berbari The Berbaris

"He was so kind," Berbari said. "He drove us from the police station to the stadium so we won't miss the match."

KCPD said early on Wednesday they were investigating a string of shootings between 6–6:30 p.m. believed to be connected to a single suspect, identified Wednesday night as Oscar Sanchez-Munoz, 22, of Independence, Missouri.

The first shooting was reported near Interstate 670 and Wyoming, with the suspect moving east across the city. Additional shootings were reported near Interstate 70 and Paseo, Interstate 70 and Prospect, Truman and Hardesty, and Truman and Bennington.

KSHB

The person who was shot around 6:30 p.m. at Truman and Bennington crashed into a light pole after being shot. Police say the victim died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Four other victims were located from the other four scenes — three adults and one juvenile teenager. One of the adults who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries. The other three victims were reported as being in a stable condition.

It was not clear which victims were associated with which shooting location. The condition of the Uber driver was not immediately known as of Wednesday night.

KSHB Alejandro Berbari

"This was a random situation," Berbari said. "I think everyone has to keep living and not living on what ifs."

Police say Sanchez-Munoz eventually traveled to a residence in Independence, where he barricaded himself inside in a standoff with police that lasted overnight.

By late Wednesday morning, police confirmed a fire had broken out at the home. The blaze caused significant damage to the home and left five dogs deceased.

Police remained at the scene throughout Wednesday, attempting to locate Sanchez-Munoz.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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